Military Kills Top Boko Haram Commanders: Spokesman

The Nigeria Defence Headquarters has stated that it has successfully kill several top Boko Haram leaders at the Lake Chad Basin in Borno.

This was made known in a statement signed by a spokesman, Major-General John Enenche on Thursday.

He stated that the commanders were killed by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole.

“In continuation of the aggressive clearance operation against terrorism and other sundry crimes in the North East, troops of Army Super Camp Malumfatori at the Lake Chad Basin conducted massive clearance operations,” Enenche said.

“The successful operation led to the destruction of several identified terrorists’ camps and hideouts located at Tunbun Gini, Tunbun Nbororo, Tunbun Kayoma, Tunbun Kaza, Tunbun Fulani at the fringes of Lake Chad in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State.

“Several top BHT/ISWAP terrorist commanders were killed during the successful operation including Abu Usman, Alhaji Shettima, Modu Mainok, Bukar Gana, Abu Summayya, Amir Taam and Amir Kuraish among others.”