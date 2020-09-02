Mike Edwards Shares Adorable Photo With His Son

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Mike Edwards and his wife
Mike Edwards and his wife

Popular reality TV star, Mike Edwards uploaded an adorable photo featuring his son, Matthew via his Instagram page on Wednesday.

Information Nigeria recalls the Big Brother Naija 2019 first runner up and his wife, Perri Shakes-Drayton have welcomed their first child together in August.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Mike posted a picture in which he was seen carrying his newborn son.

The reality TV star captioned the photo with the words;

“The circle of life ❤️ #1weekold”

See the post below:

