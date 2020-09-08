Mike Edward’s Mother Arrives London For ‘Omugwo’

Former Big Brother Naija housemates, Mike Edwards has taken to Twitter to announce that his mother has arrived London.

The reality TV star’s mother travelled to see her grandchild.

Information Nigeria recalls the reality TV star and his wife, Perri welcomed a baby boy named Matthew Olaoluwa Edwards on Thursday, August 26th.

The reality TV star earlier tweeted;

“Rise and grind world my momma is flying in today to meet her grandson ahh”

In a new update, he posted a photo of himself and his mother with the caption;

“Momma bear just landed in London Town”

Watch the video below: