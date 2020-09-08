Mike Edward’s mother arrives London for ‘Omugwo’ (Photo)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Mike Edwards, is currently in a celebratory mood as his mother arrived London to see her grandchild.

Earlier in the day, Mike took to twitter to share ;

Rise and grind world my momma is flying in today to meet her grandson ahh

Some minutes ago, he gave an update by sharing a photo of his mother with the caption ;

“Momma bear just landed in London Town”

The reality star welcomed his first child with his wife, Perri last month and they named him Matthew Olaoluwa Edwards.