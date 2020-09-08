Mike Edward’s mother arrives London for ‘Omugwo’ (Photo)

By
Information Nigeria
-

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Mike Edwards, is currently in a celebratory mood as his mother arrived London to see her grandchild.

Earlier in the day, Mike took to twitter to share ;

Rise and grind world my momma is flying in today to meet her grandson ahh

Some minutes ago, he gave an update by sharing a photo of his mother with the caption ;

Momma bear just landed in London Town”

The reality star welcomed his first child with his wife, Perri last month and they named him Matthew Olaoluwa Edwards.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here