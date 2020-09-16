Microsoft CEO, Bill Gates’ father dies at 94

Microsoft CEO, Bill Gates’ father, Bill Gates Sr. on Monday died at his beach home on Hood Canal, in the Seattle area of the United States at age of 94.

Gates Sr. who is a lawyer, stepped in when appeals for charity began to overwhelm his billionaire son and started what became the world’s largest philanthropy, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

He passed a way as a result of Alzheimer’s disease, his family said in an announcement on Tuesday, according to New York post.

In 1994, Gates Sr. was 69 and planning to retire from his prestigious law practice in a few years when, one autumn evening, he and his son, Bill, and his daughter-in-law, Melinda, went to he cinema.

While standing in the ticket line, Bill Gates told his father that he was being inundated with appeals to set up a foundation but that he was far too busy running Microsoft to answer them.