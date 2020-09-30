Mercy’s real boyfriend bought her a car and two plots of land, Ike is there forming homeboy – Fans troll Blogger, Ike Onyeama

BBNaija 2019 Winner, Mercy Eke, clocked a new age yesterday and she gave herself a brand a new luxury whip to celebrate her day.

In addition to the aforementioned, her fans also gifted her ”two plots of land” and people haven’t stopped talking about it.

The reality star threw an elaborate last night and one of the highlights was when the celebrant’s lover, Ike, pulled up a scene that many thought he was about to propose to her.

Ike who has been Mercy’s boyfriend since they met in the Big Brother house last year, stepped out and presented her with a little box that looked like it contained an engagement ring. Although, he did not go down on one knee as expected but instead told her to open the box later.

Ike’s speech 😘😘😘🥰🥰🥰🥰😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍🥰🥰🥰🥰 Apparently he gave Mercy a mystery box which will be opened before the end of the birthday movie #MercyEkeSweet27 pic.twitter.com/LXCV6856ht — D Taurean (WE DID EVERYTHING🙈🙊) (@lambo_onyx) September 29, 2020

Some fans reacted, saying Mercy would never accept Ike’s proposal.

@sleemzy12 wrote ;

Naaaa original boyfriend buy her Range Rover yesterday. Baba Dey there they do home boy 😂

See how mercy collect the box with scope, Baba use scope talk say we will about it later oloshi

@mayorsoj wrote

Mercy’s real boyfriend bought her a car and two plots of land… Ike must be dreaming to think mercy eke is gonna accept his proposal😂😭🤣..