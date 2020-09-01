Mercy Johnson Shares Adorable Video Of Her Daughter; Wishes Fans ‘Happy New Month’

Popular Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie released an adorable video of her new born daughter, Divine-Mercy via Instagram on Tuesday.

The movie star, welcomed her fourth child in May, also used the opportunity to wish her fans a happy new month.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the mother of four captioned the video with the words;

“Na belle e tay🤣🤣 May all our resolutions come to pass, none will be dead or missing IJN…Aunty Faith mi @iamfaithojo we are ready ooooo💗💗

Happy new month Everyone…..“

