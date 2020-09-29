Mercy Eke receives a whooping 10,000 dollars from her lover, Ike Onyema

Winner of Big Brother Naija “Pepper Dem” season, Mercy Eke has received a whooping 10,000 dollars from her lover, Ike Onyema.

Earlier today, the reality star spoilt her self with a new range rover Velar, which she flaunted on her Instagram page.

Sharing photos of herself posing beside her new ride, the pretty star said she always wanted a rangerover, so she couldn’t think of a better way to spoil herself on her birthday.

In her words;

“I want it, I got it, I want it, I got it🗣

Couldnt think of a better way to spoil myself today after an amazing year💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 from me to me…Range Rover velar!!!!!!”