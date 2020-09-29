Mercy Eke Celebrates Her 27th Birthday With Stunning Photos

Mercy Eke, the winner of 2019 Big Brother Naija reality TV show, has shared a couple of stunning photos as she marks her 27th birthday.

The reality TV star had earlier taken to her Instagram page on Monday to share some sultry photos in anticipation of her big day.

In the photos, the former video vixen rocked a pink bikini.

On Tuesday, Eke posted new photos along with a caption which reads;

“She remembered who she was and the game changed.”👸

Watch the queen conquer👑

Welcome to 27”

See the photos below: