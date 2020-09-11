Meet the Vision Master and Speed Monster – Infinix Zero 8

Infinix, a highly innovative and stylish smartphone brand, has released the Zero 8 series into thesmartphone market. The Zero 8 is Infinix’s flagship device for the year. This high-end device combines fashion and cutting edge technology in a way that was unanticipated by smartphone enthusiasts. The flagship device was launched last month, with the theme; Vision Master, Speed Monster.

What’s a flagship device?

In the smartphone landscape, the term “flagship” is usually used to describe a device which is the star attraction from a smartphone maker’s product line-upfor the year. Ultimately, the flagship device comes with the best hardware and software specification that the brand has to offer. Hence, the Zero 8 is the highest ranking Infinix smartphone available in the market as of the time of this writing.

Why is it called the speed monster?

The Infinix Zero 8 is the speed Monster because of itsUltra–fast MediaTek Helio G90T processor and 90Hz refresh rate. Today, there’s a long list of things that smartphone users consider before they give a device a stellar rating or even consider to purchase the device. One of those things is the device’s speed. On this device, Infinix has optimized its hardware and software to ensure that everything runs super smooth in every scenario.

Ultra-fast MediaTek Helio G90T processor + 90Hz refresh rate

The Infinix Zero 8 on-boards the blazing MediaTekHelio G90T processor. This processor was originally dedicated to gaming. Considering the high graphic requirement of mobile games that this processor has been optimized to meet, users can be rest assured of an overall, hitch free experience throughout their usage. The HyperEngine Game technology also makes gaming speeds quicker with less lags.

In addition to this, users have the option of increasing the refresh rate on this device to 90Hz, which means a much better level of responsiveness and ultimately, more speed. Out of the box, the refresh rate of the device is set to 90Hz. However, users can choose to reduce the refresh rate to the basic 60Hz if they wish.

On the Zero 8, user experience takes a blissful turn. In comparison with several other devices within the same price range in the smartphone market, the speed stats of the Zero 8 i s quite commendable

Why is it called the vision master? The Infinix Zero 8 comes with 6 high performing cameras an d awesome night shot features, that’ s why it is called the Vision Master . The device adopts a Quad rear camera setup and a dual punch hole selfie camera setup.

48MP dual selfie camera.

The Zero 8 comes with two selfie cameras. There’s a 48MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera on the device. With an ultra-wide selfie camera, you can now take pictures of everyone at the dining table without any hassle. Group pictures can become more encompassing and detailed.

The dual selfie camera is also equipped with an ultra-steady feature that guarantees that you can record videos without all the unnecessary shakes and instability. Even while in motion, you’d still be able to record very steady videos.

As regards the quality of the recorded videos, the device can record 1080p videos @30fps. The 48MP camera also produces excellent nigh time shots.



64MP Quad camera

Zero 8 comes with a whooping 64MP main camera + 8MP ultra wide camera + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP macro shot camera. The cameras produce rich images under different scenarios and lighting conditions. The Infinix Zero 8 uses a Quad LED flash, which helps to ensure that night shots are beautifully lit.

Other camera features like the ultra-steady and Eye Tracking + AI detection feature also helps to ensure that users can easily focus on their desired subject and capture perfect images or record shake free videos at will.

The Infinix Zero 8 comes with 8GB RAM+128GB storage capacity, expandable by an SD card. The device also comes with a powerful 4500mAh batter and an industry leading 33W fast charging technology.



