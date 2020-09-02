Meet Burna Boy’s parents, Samuel and Bose Ogulu as they celebrate 30th wedding anniversary (Photos)

Parents to top Nigerian artiste, Burna Boy, Samuel and Bose Ogulu are celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary.

Samuel Ogulu and Bose Ogulu have been married for 30 years, and Bose, Burna Boy’s mom has now shared adorable photos of herself and her husband on Instagram in regards to their celebration yesterday.

According Burna Boy’s mom, Mr. Samuel has been her boyfriend for 32 years, her husband for 30 years and her baby daddy for 29 years.

She wrote on Instagram… “My boyfriend for 32 years, My baby daddy for 29 years, My husband for 30 years and counting.

Happy Anniversary to US”.

The couple’s son Burna Boy, recently released his 5th album, “Twice as Tall” which has risen quickly to become a global hit. Recently, the said album ranked No.1 on Apple music weekly album chart.