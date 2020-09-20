Mayorkun Shares Teaser Of Upcoming Single, ‘Ge Ge’

Nigerian singer, Mayorkun, has shared a short snippet of his upcoming song titled ‘Ge Ge’. The DMW recording artist shared the video of himself singing and dancing to the song with the caption:

“Fresh on the beat! ‘GE GE’??? @vdm_fresh”

Mayorkun has been active throughout the year 2020. The video to his chart-topping hit single featuring Davido, ‘Betty Butter’, has amassed four million views on YouTube in just two months of its release.

Mayorkun also released ‘Geng’ in March 2020. He is also a featured artist on DJ Kaywise’s song ‘What Type Of Dance Is This?’. The song also features Naira Marley and Zlatan Ibile.

See Mayorkun’s tweet below:

Mayorkun’s tweet

Watch the video below:

