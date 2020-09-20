Mayorkun Shares Teaser Of Upcoming Single, ‘Ge Ge’

Nigerian singer, Mayorkun, has shared a short snippet of his upcoming song titled ‘Ge Ge’. The DMW recording artist shared the video of himself singing and dancing to the song with the caption:

“Fresh on the beat! ‘GE GE’??? @vdm_fresh”

Mayorkun has been active throughout the year 2020. The video to his chart-topping hit single featuring Davido, ‘Betty Butter’, has amassed four million views on YouTube in just two months of its release.

Read Also: ‘You Can Be The Best But Don’t Drag Someone Else Down’, Mayorkun Says

Mayorkun also released ‘Geng’ in March 2020. He is also a featured artist on DJ Kaywise’s song ‘What Type Of Dance Is This?’. The song also features Naira Marley and Zlatan Ibile.

See Mayorkun’s tweet below:

Watch the video below: