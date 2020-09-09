“Marry a woman that can at least pay NEPA bill” – Lady advises men

A Nigerian lady took to social media and advised Nigerian men to marry women who can at least afford to pay electricity bill in their absence.

The social media identified as Cynthia Anyisia on Facebook gave this advice on the platform today, September 9.

According to her, Nigerian men when thinking of marriage, should lookout for that lady who can afford to “at least” pay electricity bill in their absence, unlike those who would let power supply to be disconnected and wait for the husband to return so they could tell him “honey they have cut our light”.

She wrote in a popular Facebook group, “Marry a woman that can at least pay for Nepa bill. Not the one that will say honey they have cut our light”.

See screenshot of her post below;