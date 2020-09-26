Many Feared Killed As Boko Haram Ambushes Zulum’s Convoy

Gunmen suspected to be members of the terrorist group, Boko Haram on Friday, opened fire on the convoy of Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum.

The attack, which was said to be an ambush, resulted in the killing of at least 15 security personnel including soldiers and policemen attached to the Governor’s convoy in Monguno.

Five soldiers were reported to have been kidnapped in Armored Personnel Carriers(APC) carted away by the terrorists.

Governor Zulum according to the reports was on an assessment tour of communities around Monguno and its environs in preparation for the return of thousands of residents displaced from the town by the terrorist group.

The Governor was reportedly not in the convoy when the incident took place.

Recall that some months ago, gunmen suspected to be members of the dreaded Boko Haram sect attacked the convoy of the Borno State Governor in Baga Town.