Man vows to trek from Abuja to Lagos if Laycon wins BBNaija season 5

A Nigerian man has declared that he will trek from Abuja to Lagos if Laycon emerges as the winner of BBNaija season 5 edition.

The diehard fan identified as Stev Patrick made this known today, September 26, via a popular Facebook group dedicated to BBNaija updates.

According to Stev who appears to be a big fan of Laycon, he would trek from the federal capital territory, Abuja, down to the commercial city of Lagos as a way of expressing his excitement if Laycon emerges winner of BBNaija lockdown edition.

As the 5th edition of the BBNaija reality Tv show comes to an end on Sunday, September 27, 2020, housemates and co-finalists such as Nengi and Vee have hinted that Laycon would likely win the N85m grand prize if they fail to win it..