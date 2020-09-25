Man released from Lagos prison after spending 7 years for a crime he knew nothing about

A Nigerian man has been released from Ikoyi prison in Lagos state yesterday, September 25th, after spending seven years in there for a crime he knew nothing about.

Lawyer and writer, Malachy Odo, who facilitated his released, recounted how he got involved in helping the man secure his freedom.

Sharing the above photos, Odo tweeted;

”7 years in Ikoyi Prisons. Raided at Oworonshoki and roped into a crime he knew nothing about. His brother-in-law reached out to us here late last year & God sealed his release today.”