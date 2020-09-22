Man forges medical report to break up with his girlfriend after she demanded N5m for wedding

A Nigerian man has taken to Twitter to reveal how he devised a cunning and smart way of wriggling himself out of an expensive wedding.

According to the man known as Nwoke Agulu, his fiancee was making quite a huge financial demand for their wedding plans.

Agulu said his fiancee had demanded a total sum of N5million naira to cover their wedding cost.

N4million was meant for the wedding proper and an extra N1million to be deposited in her bank account for miscellaneous.

After seeing how the monetary expectations for the wedding plans did not sit well with him, the young man said he paid a visit to the hospital and forged an AS Genotype report and broke up with her.

He wrote;

“I once dated this girl, she told me that we will do 4M Naira wedding, I will deposit 1m in her account 4q wed expenses and also she will sell asoebi cloth.. to cut d story short, I went to hospital and forged medical report dat I am AS becos she is AS.. She cried, I cried We move.”