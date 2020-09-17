Malami Abandons High-Profile Corruption Cases Involving Govt Officials – Sagay

The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, PACAC, chairman, Prof. Itse Sagay has accused the Attorney General of the federation, Abubakar Malami of abandoning corruption cases of high-profile people.

Sagay made this statement in reaction to a bill to amend the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Act.

Recall that Malami informed newsmen on Wednesday that a new anti-graft agency had been approved by the Federal Executive Council.

The new agency, known as the ‘Proceeds of Crime Recovery and Management Agency’, will oversee the responsibility of managing the assets that constitute the proceeds of crime in Nigeria.

Reacting to the new development, Sagay said the planned amendment was part of an on-going dangerous attempt to destroy Nigeria’s anti-corruption infrastructure and return it to the situation it was, during the dark days before 2015.

Prof Sagay accused those behind the amendment bill of being representatives of the corrupt establishment that brought Nigeria to its knees and subjected Nigerians to humiliation as a result of an extremely negative reputation internationally.

He also expressed that the amendment of the bill will weaken the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).