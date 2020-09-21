‘Making Male Friends Who Never Try To Sleep With You Is A Blessing’ – Actress Yvonne Jegede

Popular actress, Yvonne Jegede has said that it is such a blessing to have men who maintain platonic friendships with women without seeking sexual favors.

The movie star took to her Insta-story to bare her mind on Monday.

Jegede wrote;

“Making male friends who are genuinely your friends and never flirt or try to fuck you is a blessing. We as women be needing that platonic love. Black men who look out for us with no agenda but to see us win are the best.”

The single mother of one also shared a follow-up post which reads;

”One of the most profound realizations I had was when It hit me that my life is mine. It’s the thing that belongs to me. When I’m fed, I’ll be the one that’s dead. So I must live like my life belongs to me. It’s not my parents or lovers’ or friends’ or anyone else’s life. Mine”

