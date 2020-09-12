Makinde Squandering Oyo Money On Vice Presidential Ambition – APC

The Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde of mismanagement of public office.

The APC group in the state alleged that over N7bn had already been squandered by the governor on activities within the PDP in the last six months.

APC accused Makinde of squandering the money in a bid to run for the Office of the Vice President in the coming election.

These were some of the accusations that emanated from the meeting of the APC-P group in Ibadan on Friday.

The Chief Convener of the APC-P, Alhaji Adekunle Lawal pointed out that it was disgusting to see Governor Makinde using the state’s resources for campaigning instead of governing.