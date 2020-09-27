‘Make Sure You Are 20 Times Better Before You Try To Advice Me’ – BBNaija’s Khloe (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khloe has cautioned overzealous fans who are fond of advising her on how she should live her life.

The reality TV star cum entrepreneur shunned detractors as she mentioned that they have no right to condemn her especially if they are still struggling to make ends meet.

Khloe also stated that this is the era where people are free to post whatever they like on social media and no one should try to advise her unless they are 20 times better than her.

Watch the video below: