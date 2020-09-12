‘Majority Of Nigerian Parents Have Failed Their Children – Uti Nwachukwu

Popular media personality, Uti Nwachukwu has stated that most Nigerian parents have failed their children for not teaching them how to handle and accept rejection.

According to Uti, some children have the mentality of trying to get things at all cost as some can even go as far as making sure no one gets it if they don’t.

The media personality noted that the sense of entitlement in the country is disturbing and for this reason, many people are moving around with undiagnosed mental and emotional disorders.

See his post below: