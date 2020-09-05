Major Lazer Features Mr Eazi, Nicki Minaj On Same Song; Announces Release Date

Jamaican-American electronic dance music trio, Major Lazer has announced that they will be releasing a new song, dubbed Oh My Gawd.

The song, which features popular Nigerian musician, Mr Eazi, UK artist King K4MO and American rapper, Nicki Minaj, will drop on Thursday, September 10th.

Taking to Instagram, the music group wrote;

“we heard you. oh my gawd. September 10th @mreazi @nickiminaj @k4mogram.”

This announcement has since garnered mixed reactions as some of their fans have expressed their disappointments because the group delayed the release of the highly anticipated song.

See the post and reactions below: