Major Lazer Features Mr Eazi, Nicki Minaj On Same Song; Announces Release Date

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Major Lazer
Major Lazer

Jamaican-American electronic dance music trio, Major Lazer has announced that they will be releasing a new song, dubbed Oh My Gawd.

The song, which features popular Nigerian musician, Mr Eazi, UK artist King K4MO and American rapper, Nicki Minaj, will drop on Thursday, September 10th.

Taking to Instagram, the music group wrote;

“we heard you. oh my gawd. September 10th @mreazi @nickiminaj @k4mogram.”

This announcement has since garnered mixed reactions as some of their fans have expressed their disappointments because the group delayed the release of the highly anticipated song.

Read Also: Davido Dances To Burna Boy’s Song Amidst ‘Beef’ Rumors (Video)

See the post and reactions below:

The music group’s post
The music group’s post
Reactions
Reactions

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here