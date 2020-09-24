Magu: Malami Makes U-turn, Refuses To Testify Before Salami Panel

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has forwarded a letter to the Justice Ayo Salami-led panel probing the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

The AGF informed the panel of his unavailability to appear before the panel because of the privileges of his office.

This dramatic twist is coming few weeks after Malami stated that he would appear before the panel to testify if he was invited.

Also Read: “I Have Never Received Bribe All My Life” – Suspended EFCC Boss, Magu

Magu’s legal team led by Wahab Shittu had reached out to the AGF to appear before the panel to substantiate the allegations he preferred against their client.

However, on Wednesday, Salami read out a letter from Malami stating that he would no longer be able to appear.

Tosin Ojaomo, a lawyer to Magu, who confirmed the incident to PUNCH, said they were all shocked when Justice Salami read out the letter