Magu: Malami Expresses Readiness To Testify Before Justice Salami Panel

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami has expressed his readiness to be invited by the Justice Ayo Salami-led Presidential panel investigating the allegations levied against suspended Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) boss, Ibrahim Magu.

Malami said this on Wednesday while featuring as a guest on Arise TV.

On the show, the Minister of Justice expressed that he has nothing to hide and would not hesitate to give the Salami-led panel the full cooperation if need be.

This is coming after Magu wrote on Monday, through his lawyer, Wahab Shittu, calling on the panel to summon the AGF for cross-examination on the allegations in his petition.

Malami wrote the petition that led to the suspension of the anti-graft agency boss.