Magu Kicks As Malami Fails To Appear Before Presidential Panel

The suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu has reacted to the failure of the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) to honour the invitation of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry on the activities of the anti-graft agency.

Recall that Malami had earlier said he would gladly testify before the panel headed by Ayo Salami if summoned.

However, on Wednesday, the AGF declined the invitation to appear before the panel as a witness against the suspended acting chairman of EFCC.

Also Read: Magu: Malami Makes U-turn, Refuses To Testify Before Salami Panel

Malami explained that the terms of the invitation extended to him by the panel run contrary to constitutional provisions.

Reacting to the development, Magu’s defence team faulted Malami’s action, saying “the above excuse is untenable and clearly a contempt of judicial authority and shows total disregard for the authority of President Muhammadu Buhari on whose authority the subpoena was issued,” the statement read in part.

Magu is being investigated over allegations of corruption which Malami levelled against him.