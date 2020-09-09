M.I Abaga Affirms He Is The Greatest Rapper During Twitter Exchange With PayBac Iboro

Nigerian rapper, MI Abaga, has exchanged words with another fast-rising rapper, PayBac Iboro. PayBack Iboro, who has achieved a considerable amount fame on account of his rap lyrics, had shared photos of himself on Twitter with the caption:

“The goat shall return shortly”

MI Abaga, in a bid to affirm that he is the best Nigerian rapper yet, retweeted PayBac’s tweet with the reply:

“You look so sad looking for me.. sorry bro.. I’ll be back soon”

PayBac Iboro’s response goes thus;

“Let’s settle it on a song or on stage M. I don’t think anybody has the juice to touch me”

MI again showed his petty side by replying with a picture if a man sipping juice.

Read Also: MI Abaga To Face Naeto C On Instagram Live Rap Battle

PayBac Iboro had in March released a track titled ‘Hey Jude’ from his recent album. The track throws subtle and overt shades at MI and Blaqbones.

See the Twitter exchange between both rappers below: