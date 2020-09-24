‘Love Can Make Us Do Things We Wouldn’t Normally Do’ – BBNaija’s Venita Defends Neo For Washing Vee’s Underwear

BBNaija ex-housemate, Venita Akpofure has taken to Twitter to react to the viral video of current housemate, Neo washing his lover, Vee’s underwear.

Reports claim the actress is related to Neo as they both share the same surname.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Venita defended Neo as she explained that love can make people do unimaginable things.

In her words;

“Love is blind, and Love can make us do things we wouldn’t normally do. We have all done things we regret in the name of love. The prayer is that you do not love the one that is TOXIC for you.”

See her tweet below: