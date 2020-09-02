Lola Omotayo-Okoye Celebrates Birthday With Stunning Photos

Lola Omotayo-Okoye, the wife of popular singer Peter Okoye, posted a couple of photos via Instagram as she clocks a new age.
The happily married mother of two captioned the photos with the words;
“Baba Modupe o! Another year added….I am grateful to the Almighty God for His grace and mercy upon my life. I give God all the glory. I am thankful for everything He has blessed me with, my life, my health, my family and friends. Happy Birthday Lollipop”
Read Also: Bobrisky Shows Off Bags Of Money He Received At His Birthday Celebration
See her full post below: