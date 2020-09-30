Little girl sings Laycon’s song, ‘Fierce’ for him in adorable video

An adorable video making the rounds on social media has shown the moment Laycon’s little fan, sang his song, “Fierce” for him.

In the video, Laycon was spotted carrying the little girl in his arms as she sang Laycon’s song, ‘Fierce’ for him while he sang along.

After she sang for him, Laycon showered praises on her saying she’s really adorable and wonderful.

Laycon has received massive love and support from his fans since he left the lockdown house. During his first live session on IG, more than 40,000 viewers stormed the live to catch a glimpse of their fave.

