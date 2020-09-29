‘Pay Your Tax’, Lagos Internal Revenue Tells Laycon

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service, LIRS, has sent a congratulatory message to BBNaija: Lockdown winner, Laycon, which includes a point about his tax.

Taking to its Twitter handle, the LIRS congratulated Layon and reminded him about paying his tax in 2021. They wrote,

“Congratulations @itsLaycon Winner @BBNaija Lockdown edition. More wins!! We look forward to seeing you in Y2021 as you #payyourtax”

Social media users have since reacted to their post, as some question whether or not his winnings are taxable… Here are some reactions below,

I can’t laugh here o. One of my brothers asked to knw when has BBNaija become a trade, profession, vocation, or business. Very valid question. Abi on wat basis do you want to see him in 2021? Maybe as an ambassador sha! Don’t try us o, some iCONs sef be tax professionals o

Generally, winnings are taxable. Even Gifts are taxable except they are exempted. But I’m not sure we have inheritance tax in Lagos but they will tax if you need Governor’s consent on a Deed of gift.

Lottery winnings are considered ordinary taxable income for both federal and state tax purposes. That means his winnings are taxed the same as your wages or salary

Nothing escapes from the Tax Man