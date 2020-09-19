Linda Ikeji Buys 85 Pairs Of Designer Shoes And 35 Bags To Celebrate Her 40th Birthday

Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji completely outdid herself as she purchased 85 pairs of designer shoes and 35 bags to celebrate her 40th birthday.

The blogger, who went overboard, showed off her birthday gifts via her Instagram page on Saturday.

The single mum of one posted a series of photos of the shoes with a caption which reads;

“OK, let’s do this! Hehe. Surrounded by my birthday present from myself to myself. I was going to buy 40 designer shoes to celebrate turning 40 and then I started shopping and couldn’t stop!. Too many beautiful shoes to select from so I ended up buying 85 pairs…. (80 in the pic, 5 on da way). And yes, I bought all of them at the same gaddam time!. Who does that?, ME, that’s who!.

.

I’m so grateful, so thankful, so happy! Happy birthday to me!. P.S, These photos don’t do the shoes justice”

In a follow-up post, Ikeji shared photos of her bags and she wrote;

“Ok, here we go again..lol. Surrounded by my birthday present from myself to myself. I was going to buy 40 new designer bags to celebrate turning 40. And then I started buying…and well, these bags are bladdy expensive so I stopped at 35. (32 in the photo and 3 on da way). And yes, I bought them all at the same gaddem time!

.

Dear God, forgive me!. But money is meant to be spent, right? . I know I’m one of the lucky ones and I dont take my blessings for granted. Happy birthday to me”

See her full post below: