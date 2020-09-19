Linda Ikeji Acquires Luxury Range Rover To Celebrate Her 40th Birthday

Popular Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji has acquired a 2020 Range Rover autobiography as she turns 40.

This is in addition to the 85 pairs of designer shoes and 35 bags she bought for herself to mark her special day.

The blogger, who decided to spoil herself silly, took to her Instagram page to share the good news along with a photo of the luxury ride.

Ikeji, however, advised her fans not to be spend their money recklessly like her unless they can afford to.

The entrepreneur wrote;

“Oh dear, here we go again!. And last but definitely not the least of my birthday presents to myself is the 2020 Range Rover Autobiography. Ordered and on da way! Can’t wait to meet my new baby!. I love my life, I swear! I definitely know I’m one of the lucky ones and I don’t take it for granted.

One of the great things about being financially independent is that you can do whatever the heck you like!. It’s your money, nobody can stop you! But don’t be reckless like me except you truly can afford to.

Remember ladies, there’s nothing sexier than a woman with her own money. May God continue to bless the works of your hands.

Happy birthday to me!”



See her post below: