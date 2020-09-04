Lilo Excited As She Reunites With Her ‘Celebrity’ Friend, Brighto (Video)

Evicted Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Lilo Aderogba was super excited to be reunited with her fellow ex-housemate, BrightO.

Information Nigeria recalls BrightO had taken to social media to complain about how difficult it is to live as a celebrity.

Lilo shared a video via Instagram on Friday which captures the moment she screamed out of excitement and she also gave BrightO a warm hug.

The reality TV star also labeled the marine engineer as her ‘celebrity’ friend.

Sharing the video, she wrote;

“OMG yesterday I met my celebrity friend 😂💃🏽 @thebrighto_”

Watch the video below