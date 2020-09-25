Lil Kesh Returns With New Song, ‘All The Way’

Popular Nigerian rapper, Keshinro Ololade, professionally known as Lil Kesh, has released a new song titled ‘All The Way’.

The song is from his upcoming EP titled ‘Ecstacy’.

The award-winning hip hop act had taken to his Twitter page on Sunday, September 20 to announce that the single would be released on Friday, September 25.

His tweet on Sunday read:

“I’m back, better and brutal. Track 4 #AllTheWay off Ecstacy drops on the 25th!!!”

Now, the ‘Efejoku’ crooner has kept to his word as his single is currently available on all digital streaming platforms.

Read Also: Priscilla Ojo Reacts As Lil Kesh Breaks Marlian Code Of Conduct

His last song, ‘Kowope’, before his brief hiatus was in January.

See his Twitter post below:

Listen to the song here.