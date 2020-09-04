LETSHEGO TO EASE NIGERIANS’ ACCESS TO LOANS WITH NEW WEBSITE

In a bid to support every Nigerian, Letshego Nigeria, a pan African Microfinance bank has

launched a new website, www.letshego.ng, to bring its financial solutions closer to Nigerians.

Letshego offers an array of quick loans designed to help every small and medium scale

entrepreneur and employees to reach their objectives and ultimately achieve their dreams.

As a brand passionate about empowering businesses and individuals, the new Letshego website, designed with the average Nigerian in mind, further reinforces that the brand truly lives its name- Letshego which means Support. All on a single platform, business owners, and employees can now find custom-tailored loans for their businesses, see the eligibility requirements, and apply for these loans with ease, details on eligibility, links to contact the bank, payment frequency and many more.

For more information to stay updated about brand activities, visit www.letshego.ng today and follow Letshego Nigeria on Facebook and Instagram.