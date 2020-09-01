“Let me tell the truth, Kim is my daughter” – Tacha says as she shares photos of her babygirl, Kim

Controversial reality TV star, Tacha has sparked debate on social media after she shared photos of a little girl and claimed to be her mother.

The Big Brother Naija housemate has been sharing beautiful photos of the little girl lately and fans have been wondering how the both of them are related.

While some argued that the child belongs to Tacha, others claimed the child is Tacha’s step sister, with the rest insisting that the child is just a relative.

However, in a new tweet, Tacha cleared the air about her relationship with the little girl, pointing out that she is her baby.

“Let me tell the truth, Kim is my baby”, Tacha wrote.