“Learn To Ginger Yourself” – BBNaija’s Khafi Shares Stunning Photos

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khafi Kareem took to her Instagram page on Tuesday to share a couple of stunning photos.
The reality TV star also shared a word of advice to her social media followers and she asked a burning question.
Khafi asked if back-fat can be normalized as she showed off her own.
The BBNaija star wrote;
“Learn to ginger yourself. O neccestri dear.
Also, can we normalise back fat please? Swipe to see mine lool!”
See her post below: