Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija Lockdown Edition

Fast-rising rapper and rave of the moment, Laycon has been crowned the winner of the Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition season 5.

The reality TV star takes home the winning title as well as the 85million naira grand prize.

Sunday was finale night for the highly-coveted show as it came to an end after 71 days of live entertainment and pure cruise.

The top five which include Laycon, Dorathy, Neo, Vee and Nengi were asked to stand up by the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu so the results could be read.

Vee was the first to be evicted after she garnered the least public votes.

This, however, didn’t come as a surprise to the viewers.

Next up was Neo, followed by Nengi and then Dorathy, who became the first runner-up of the show.

Laycon was finally announced as the winner of the reality TV show.

