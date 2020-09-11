Laycon to perform alongside Wizkid, Burna Boy at AfroNation as co-founder offers him slot

BBNaija housemate Laycon is set to perform alongside Nigerian superstars, Wizkid and Burna Boy at the forthcoming AfroNation festival as co-founder has offered him a slot.

The festival which is slated to take place in 2021 in Portugal, will be a 3-day event that will see top music stars like Wizkid, Olamide and Burna Boy performing.

The show organizer, Adesegun Adeosun Jr popularly known as King Smade recently wowed Laycon’s fans when he revealed he’ll get the housemate – who is a musician – to perform at AfroNation festival.

Nigerian Singer and music producer, Samklef who is a Laycon stan earlier made a post suggesting they throw a party to celebrate when Laycon wins.

Responding to this, King Smade, The show organizer of AfroNation festival took to the comment section to reveal that he will have the housemate perform at the festival.

He wrote,

“I will have him perform at AfroNation festival! Lay on for the win!”

Samklef shared a screenshot of the comment via Twitter and fans cannot curtail their happiness, have they’ve taken to the platform to celebrate their favourite.

Icon u heard it 1st @iamsmade just confirm laycon will be performing along side WiZkid, burnaboy, Olamide..etc and the Afronation festival in Portugal. Na God noni pic.twitter.com/33WYfMigfq — PRESIDENT SAMKLEF (@SAMKLEF) September 10, 2020

For an upcoming act like Laycon, this offer, if accepted will be a dream come true for him as it would be to any musician hustling for a breakthrough.