Laycon played dirty to reach the finale, bad-mouthed & betrayed many HMS, He won but Karma pays back – Man says

A Twitter user, Daniel Regha has taken to the platform to allege that the just concluded BBNaija show was biased.

According to Daniel Regha, Laycon won the show because he betrayed many housemates, and badmouthed alot of them.

He also lamented that Laycon played dirty to reach the finale stating that karma will pay back.

Speaking further, he claimed that the show was biased and it wasn’t surprising that Laycon won. He said tribalism and sentiments came into the show and viewers applauded pretentious acts.

“The show was biased so it’s not surprising. Laycon played dirty to reach the finale, bad-mouthed and betrayed many HMS, He won but Karma pays back”, Regha wrote.