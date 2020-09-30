Laycon performs for fans as he gets over 40k views in 10 minutes on his first Instagram Live (Video)

BBNaija 2020 winner and record breaker, Laycon, got 40k-plus views within 10 minutes during his first Instagram Live session last night, September 29.

Recall the hash tag #WhereIsLaycon trended throughout yesterday as Icons – the Fierce Nation demanded to see their president.

Reacting to their demand to see Laycon, his management noted that they’re yet to meet him since his Sunday night win but ensured they would go Live as soon as they come in contact with him.

So last night, Laycon finally went Live briefly for the first time and within 10 minutes, over 43,000 fans had already joined the Insta Live session.

Excited by the massive turn up, Laycon decided to treat his fans to an online mini concert by rapping and performing to one of his songs.

Fans thrilled by the excellent performance insisted he mustn’t waste time in giving them a music video for one of his songs especially for “Fierce” and the track he performed last night.

Reports say the entire Live session had over 100,000 views before it came to an end as it was a brief session.

Nevertheless, Laycon whose official prize presentation will be holding today, September 30, also hit the milestone of 1.6 million followers on Instagram almost at the same time he went live.

Speaking during the live session, he appreciated all his fans and supporters, gave advice and answered questions from fans.

This is definitely the year of Laycon and we can’t wait to see the many more feats he is set to achieve.