Laycon never told me about his genotype – Erica

Actress and former big brother Naija housemate, Erica Ngozi Nlewedim has debunked rumours that she knew about Laycon’s genotype and mocked him about it.

Recall that last week, few days to the finale, a video of Erica insulting Laycon about not taking his drug surfaced online and it got people slamming her for being “insensitive” and using it against it.

She made this known in a video where she opened up on how she felt after her disqualification, her relationship with Kiddwaya, and her plans moving forward.

“I have been seeing a lot of crazy stuff in the internet about me sayin that I knew about Laycon’s sickness and I used it against him. Come on guys, in all my time in that house, I’m sure you should know the kind of person I am, I am a very emotional person, I am very sensitive to people’s feelings. If I do things wrong, I always go back and apologize. Laycon never told me he was SC, there was no time he ever said that me. Left to me, Laycon was fine, it was just bottled up emotions and I was under the influence of alcohol.” she said.