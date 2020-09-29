‘Laycon Never Told Me About His Genotype’ – BBNaija’s Erica Answers Fans’ Burning Questions

Disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica Nlewedim has finally come out to answer some burning questions.

The reality TV star opened up about how she felt when she got disqualified as well as her relationship with Kiddwaya amongst others.

Erica revealed Laycon did not told her about genotype and she would never use it against him because she is sensitive to people’s feelings.

The actress also pleaded with her fans to stop trolling and attacking people on social media as she urged them to spread love.

Sharing the video, she wrote;

“ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT ERICA NLEWEDIM, her time in the house and plans moving on.

Since I got out of the house, there has been many unanswered questions about me, my feelings after disqualification, time in the house, relationships outside the house and plans moving ahead.

This covers everything you need to know.

To all my elites, I cannot be less grateful to you all. I am very excited to be restarting a beautiful journey with you all around me.

The love, care and support you’ve showered me already can last me a lifetime.

I love you guys so much and cannot wait to take you all along with my growth process and plans.

Erica Nlewedim is here and READY to take over the world.”

Watch the video HERE