‘Laycon Has Hustle And Persistence In His Eyes’: DJ Switch

Nigerian DJ, DJ Switch, has stated via her official Twitter page that she sees herself in BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Laycon.

She also believes that he is an icon in the making. She also said that she can see that Laycon has hustle and persistence in his eyes.

In her words:

“I see me in this laycon boy! I can see the hustle and persistence in his eyes. I wish all the housemates well, love dem all & dey are entertaining, but I’m dropping 50k 4 votes on an icon in the making.”

DJ Switch recently performed at the Saturday night party in the BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ house. Information Nigeria recalls that fans really enjoyed her mix-up so much that some of them urged Pepsi to add her as an ambassador.

See DJ Switch’s tweet below: