”Laycon fans would do well if they formed a political party” – OAP Toolz

Popular Radio Peronality, Toolz Oniru-Demuren, has reacted to the level of loyalty BBNaija winner, Laycon has gotten from his fans.

According to Toolz, Laycon’s fans, who are known as ICONs, would do well if they formed a political party.

Her post on twitter reads ;

“Over 900 million votes during the seasons #BBNaija!!!! And a good percentage went to Laycon. Laycon fans would do well if they formed a political party.”

Below are some reactions ;

@AbdulMustapha8 wrote ;

It goes to show U the zeal and enthusiasm amongst the youth, it’s only making up our minds as youths, if we collectively agree we could be a force to reckon with in electioneering in Nigeria politics , imagine if independent candidacy is approved it.

Chidi wrote ;

Maybe INEC should recommend the #BBNaija model of voting to Nigerians (₦50 or ₦100 Naira per vote per candidate whatever the case is). I think it would be interesting to see the outcome.

Edward wrote ;

Lol

It doesn’t work that way.

In BBN, you can vote multiple times. In Politics, you can only vote once.

Also, note that the votes also cut across other Africa countries as well…

A movement of the masses can get corrupted by the lures of political positions, e.g NLC Politics is different from BBN — Ola (@SH3MEDIA) September 30, 2020