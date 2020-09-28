Laycon doesn’t owe you a lifetime of head bowing – Noble Igwe tells celebrities who supported Laycon

Popular blogger and Lagos-based socialite, Noble Igwe has taken to his social media page to advise celebrities who who supported Big Brother Naija winner, Laycon that they should be satisfied with ‘thank you’ and not feel entitled to anything else.

According to him, a word of appreciation from the winner should be enough as Laycon would not be able to reach out to everyone, which is why people should not feel hurt or take offence in his actions and inaction.

Sharing his thoughts via Twitter, Noble Igwe said he hopes that some supporters, including celebrities who might want ‘a lifetime supply of Head bowing’ would be okay with a word of appreciation.

He tweeted;

“I also pray that people that pushed for Laycon will be okay with the initial “Thank Yous” and not think he owes them a lifetime supply of “Head bowing when shaking their hands”. He can’t possibly reach out to all and I pray nobody’s feelings gets hurt.”

Noble Igwe while replying a Twitter user that commented under his post revealed that his tweet is directed towards Nigerian Celebrities.

The Twitter user @mosadoluwa11 wrote; “All those we have supported in that past aw many have we expected head bowing from. Its mostly celebs that expect that, and I hope they understand what you said”.

Noble replied; “It was mostly targeted at them”.