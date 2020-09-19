Laura Ikeji Reveals Interesting Facts About Her Sister, Linda

Fashion entrepreneur, Laura Ikeji Kanu, has shared some interesting revelations about her sister, Linda Ikeji.

The fashion entrepreneur had taken to her Instagram page to celebrate her sister on her 40th birthday.

Sharing a photo of Linda and her piles of shoes, Laura wrote;

“Happy birthday to my big sis @officiallindaikeji who has all the designer shoes and bags in the world but only goes out once in 5 months, happy birthday to my sister who has so many exotic cars even one on the way but drives them once in 10 months, she lives in a big house but only takes pictures in one spot,happy birthday to my sister with the most amazing heart, a true icon , support system , brilliant, an all round super woman. God bless you Linda for all you’ve done. 40 is the new 20 Linda. Live young and free,YOLO”

See the post below: