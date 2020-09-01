LASU Students To Resume In Batches

Professor Lanre Fagbohun, the Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU), has revealed that students of the institution will resume in batches.

He revealed that final year students are expected back in school three months ahead of others.

This announcement is coming following Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s directive on Saturday that all tertiary institutions in the state should resume on September 14.

The Vice-Chancellor made this known while speaking in an interview on Eko 89.7FM on Monday.

Fagbohun said the resumption of 400-Level to 600-Level students would be announced once the institution’s Senate meets.

He also said classes would be staggered on campus so that those who live off-campus would be done by 3 p.m.

After three months, the Vice-Chancellor said 300-Level and 200-Level students would resume for two months of in-person classes before examinations.