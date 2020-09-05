Lagos Suspends Director For Imposing 5% Levy On Netflix, IrokoTV

The Executive Secretary of its Film and Video Censors Board, Balogun Bamidele has been suspended by the Lagos State Government.

Balogun was suspended on Friday for issuing an unauthorised letter mandating content producers to pay a 5 percent levy.

Gbenga Omotoso, the state’s commissioner for Information and Strategy made this known via his Twitter handle on Saturday.

He expressed that there is no levy on audio and visual contents of all physical and digital platforms.

The levy would have affected streaming platforms, NETFLIX and Iroko TV.